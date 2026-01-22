Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the Best Picture nominees - One Battle After Another, Sinners and more

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are out, and the race to Hollywood's biggest night has officially begun. The Best Picture category is one of the most important categories of the night, and the movies that have made it to the list are: One Battle After Another, Sinners, and more.
Leonardo DiCaprio's comedy-action thriller revolves around Bob, who stays with his vigorous and introverted daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). After his daughter, Willa, goes missing, Bob's life turns upside down, and he decides to go on a wild mission to find her.
Michael B Jordan stars in the action thriller, playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Both leave their chaotic and frustrating lives behind and seek a fresh start in their Mississippi hometown. The shocking twist comes when they discover that a rival is already waiting for them.
The tragicomedy tells the story of two disturbed sisters, Nora and Agnes, played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, respectively, whose lives are changed after their mother's demise. Following the tragedy, their absent filmmaker father, Gustav, comes back as he tries to reconnect by casting Nora in his new film.
The film is based on the life story of the great William Shakespeare and his beloved wife, Agnes, who celebrates the birth of their son, Hamnet, with immense joy. However, when Hamnet dies at a young age, Shakespeare took it as a motivation and started working on his esteemed masterpiece, Hamlet.
Timothée Chalamet plays Marty, a charismatic New York shoe salesman, whose dream is to become the world's greatest table tennis player from NYC's Lower East Side and goes through all the hard work to make his dream come true.
In the crime thriller, Wagner Moura plays Armando, a former university professor and widower who moves from São Paulo to Recife during Carnival to escape his disturbing past and start a new life. He eventually didn't find peace there either.
Helmed by Clint Bentley, Joel Edgerton stars as Robert Grainier, a railroad labourer who is living a shattered life after he loses his wife and daughter in a devastating forest fire. Heartbroken, Grainier decided to work in the forest for the rest of his life while starting to build a new life for himself.
Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the horrific sci-fi thriller movie is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein. It follows the brilliant but self-centred scientist Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, who brings a monstrous creature to life through his creation.
A dark satirical film focuses on a conspiracy theorist, Teddy (Jesse Plemons), who kidnaps pharmaceutical CEO Michelle (Emma Stone), while believing she's an alien orchestrating the downfall of bees and humanity.
The sports action features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver from the '90s, who quits racing after meeting with an accident on the track, which nearly ended his career. Later, after thirty years, he was convinced by the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team, APXGP, owned by his former teammate Rubén (Javier Bardem), to return to the racetrack to help them.