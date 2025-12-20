Stranger Things season 5 has been making a buzz ever since the makers dropped the trailer of volume 2, which is only a week from its release. With several theories going around on social media, actor Jamie Campbell Bower quietly made his Broadway debut in the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play. Several clips have now gone viral on social media.

Jamie Campbell Bower's Broadway debut

The performance of Jamie Campbell Bower at Stranger Things: The First Shadow in New York City left the audience surprised and excited. Jamie, who plays the role of Henry Creel and Vecna, shocked everyone who was inside Manhattan's Marquis Theatre by coming out at the very end to cameo as adult Henry. The end moment of the play ties to the events of Stranger Things.

Soon netizens took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "He truly made Vecna iconic." Another user wrote, "Two Henry Creels in one place = the best night ever!" “WHAAATT?? OMGG! I would have died from this surprise. Everyone in the audience was so lucky. I wish I watched,” wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is the play penned by Kate Trefry from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Trefry. The story serves as a prequel to the events of the show Stranger Things. It has been directed and produced by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow was previewed on November 17, 2023, and officially opened on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End. The play began a run on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on April 22, 2025.