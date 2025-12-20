/Sandeep Vanga says Dhurandhar has a 'masculine spine', hails Ranveer's performance amid Deepika's row



Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is shattering box office records and earning rave reviews from fans, A-listers, actors, and directors. The most recent addition to the list is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has praised Ranveer Singh's film. However, what's surprising is that he went on to hail Singh's film despite having a much-publicised dispute with Deepika Padukone over his movie Spirit and the actress's demand for an 8-hour shift. Nevertheless, the director has praised the movie, saying it has a lot of good things.

Released on Dec 5, Dhurandhar is performing outstandingly at the theatres, and the good word of mouth has been positive for the movie and its performance.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga lauds Dhurandhar, says it has ‘masculine spine’

15 days after the release of the movie, it seems like Vanga has finally watched the most talked-about movie of the year.

On Saturday (Dec 20), the Animal director hailed Dhar's directorial, saying that the movie is, ‘’built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.''

Saying that the movie moves with dominance & fierce, Sandeep went on to laud the film's music and direction.

Taking to X, the director shared,'' DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top.''

Akshaye Khanna has got his Bobby Deol-style Jamal Kodu moment after his performance and entry in Dhurandhar's song FA9LA took the internet by storm. Hailing Khanna and Ranveer's performance, who play the lead role of Hamza Ali Mazari, the Indian spy, the director wrote,''#AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficialerased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilmsfor making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.''

Expressing gratitude to Sandeep, who has faced a lot of backlash for his films such as Kabir Singh and Animal for glorifying violence and misogyny, Dharr, in his post, wrote that he has always admired the fearlessness with which he stands by his cinema.

''Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction—your words give that journey its quiet validation. Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong,'' he wrote.

The Uri director went on to say that he and Sandeep are two filmmakers with different paths, yet walking as brothers toward a stronger cinema.

