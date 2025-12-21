/Young Sherlock teaser out: A glimpse into the beloved detective's origin story

Finally, the teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming Sherlock Holmes series has been unveiled, presenting Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the iconic detective.



Titled Young Sherlock, it offers a reimagination of Sherlock Holmes, brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie.



Sherlock Holmes' early adventures

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It charts the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective's early adventures," the makers said in a press release.



Set to premiere on March 4, 2026, all eight episodes of 'Young Sherlock' will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



"With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character's early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man - raw and unfiltered - when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident," the official logline states.

About Young Sherlock

Besides Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the titular role, the show also features Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth.



Guy Ritchie directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.





It is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.



Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.