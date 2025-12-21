/Saturday Night Live: Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard to host first show in 2026

Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard, best known for his portrayal of Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things, will be taking up another career show. The star will reportedly host the first show of Saturday Night Live in 2026. Let's delve in: when will it air, and where can it be viewed?

The sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, announced during tonight's show that season 51 will resume on January 17 with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky. The official page of Saturday Night Live announced it on social media.

Soon after the news was dropped, netizens took to comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "New Year, same legendary vibes, let's go." Another user wrote, "I screamed when this was announced. Omg, I'm so excited." "Great booking! this is awesome", wrote the third user.

All about Finn Wolfhard

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Finn Wolfhard's first acting role was in 2012 in the music video for the song Retro Oceans by Vancouver band Facts. In 2014 he made his television debut as Zoran in the second season of the post-apocalyptic science fiction series The 100. The following year, he appeared as Jordie Pinksy in the series Supernatural.

Apart from Stranger Things, he has also played the role of Richie Tozier in the horror film It in 2017 and its sequel It Chapter Two in 2019. He has also been part of films including How It Ends, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, When You Finish Saving the World, Night Shifts, Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia, Hell of a Summer and The Legend of Ochi among others.