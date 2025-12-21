/Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron's sci-fi sees modest growth

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is holding steady at the Indian box office, as it recorded growth on its second day. The sci-fi film was released on December 19 and is the third installment in the Avatar franchise. However, its numbers are lower than the benchmark set by its predecessor.

Avatar: Fire and Ash BO Day 2 collection

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire and Ash had an opening in India with around Rs 20 crore on Day 1, and on Saturday, it marked 17.63% growth. The film collected approximately Rs 22.35 crore on Day 2 (two-day India net total Rs 41.05 crore).

On December 20, the English version of the film earned Rs 10.5 crore, followed by the Hindi-dubbed version with Rs 6.25 crore. Coming to regional languages, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 3 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.5 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.08 crore in Kannada, and Rs 0.02 crore in Malayalam.

Comparison with The Way of Water

As per reports, the numbers of the third installment are said to be good, but it is trailing behind Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) at the same stage. The second film opened to approximately Rs 40 crore in India and reached Rs 42.5 crore on Day 2. It collected around Rs 391.4 crore in its theatrical run at the Indian box office.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed a $100 million mark worldwide despite having mixed responses from the critics.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

The film is based on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a humanoid Na'vi, and his family, who are on a mission to battle against a renewed human threat, and they look for refuge with an aquatic clan on Pandora. Alongside Worthington, the cast includes Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak).