/Nora Fatehi injured in Mumbai car accident, shares health update

Nora Fatehi was in a car accident on Saturday while she was on her way to an event. Recently, the dancer and actress shared an update on her health through social media, stating that she is doing well.

About the accident

Fatehi had an accident while she was going to DJ David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai. What made fans appreciate her was that, despite sustaining minor injuries, she went ahead with the planned stage appearance alongside Guetta at the Sunburn Festival.

Reportedly, Mumbai Police officials stated that an intoxicated individual drove the car that rammed into Fatehi's vehicle. The actor was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and was given first aid. Doctors confirmed that she had not suffered any major injuries and her condition was stable.

Nora Fatehi gives health update

Taking to Instagram Stories hours after the accident, Fatehi said, "I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person smashed my car. The impact was quite severe, and I bashed my head on the window."

The actress revealed that she had swelling and a slight concussion after the accident. "I’m alive and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I’m okay. That could have ended terribly," she added. “I’ve never liked the idea of alcohol or drugs or anything that alters your state of mind. You should not drink and drive. It’s 2025, I cannot believe this is still happening.”

Why did Nora Fatehi choose to perform?

Talking about her decision to perform, she said, "I don’t let anything get in the way of my work and my ambition. No drunk driver was going to take that moment away from me." She further added, "I saw my life flash before my eyes, and I don’t wish that upon anybody. I’m grateful that I’m safe."

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against the intoxicated driver for rash driving and driving under the influence, and he has been taken into custody.

