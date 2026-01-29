/Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa to go on floors in 2026 with Katrina, Alia and Priyanka? Read full report

Farhan Akhtar’s two projects, Jee Le Zaraa and Don 3, are among the most-awaited films in Hindi cinema. However, both remain in limbo. While Jee Le Zaraa was already on the back burner, Don 3 has also been pushed aside, especially after the exit of the lead actor himself, Ranveer Singh. Akhtar has been vocal about how the delay of these films has affected him, but the question many are asking now is, what’s the update on both films?

Amid all this, it has been learned that the 120 Bahadur actor has shifted his focus back to Jee Le Zaraa.

Farhan Akhtar to start working on Jee Le Zaraa?

In 2021, Jee Le Zaraa was announced with a dream cast of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, four years have passed, and the film has yet to go on the floors.

Akhtar had earlier rubbished rumours of the film being shelved and confirmed that it was moving ahead. Now, with Don 3 unlikely to get back on track anytime soon, it has been learned that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is considering starting work on the female-centric drama.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process.”

“ Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward,” the source added.

If everything goes right this time, the film will go on the floors in the second half of 2026.



The report also claimed that the script is locked, and now the dates of the three actors need to be aligned so that the film can go on the floors in the second half of 2026.

“Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window,” the source said.

How did Jee Le Zaraa's delay affect Farhan Akhtar's mental health?

Time and again, Akhtar has assured fans that the film will be made one day. During his recent interview with the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor spoke about his mental-health journey and how the delay made him question his capabilities.

“So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zara. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’,” Farhan said.