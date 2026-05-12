/Ranveer Singh NOT playing Lord Shiva in Immortals of Meluha, author Amish Tripathi debunks rumours

Hours after reports surfaced that Ranveer Singh would play Lord Shiva in an adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s, The Immortals of Meluha, it has been confirmed that the claims are not true. Tripathi, author of the three-book Shiva Trilogy, has spoken out and clarified that the the Gully Boy actor is not involved with the project. Late Monday night, reports claimed Singh had bought the book’s rights and was partnering with Birla Studios to develop the adaptation.

Ranveer Singh will not play Lord Shiva in The Immortals of Meluha

On Tuesday, Tripathi dismissed the reports and confirmed that Singh has no association

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with the film as he debunked all the rumours related to his best-selling trilogy.

Speaking to Variety India, Tripathi said, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”

An earlier source had told, Pinkvilla that Singh had acquired the rights at a hefty price.

The Immortals of Meluha is Tripathi's first book in the best-seller Shiva trilogy, followed by The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras.