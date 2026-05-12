/Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva? Actor may headline The Immortals of Meluha adaptation: Report

Ranveer Singh is reportedly stepping into an entirely new universe. Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, the actor is said to be in talks for one of his most ambitious projects yet, one that will see him in a never-before-seen avatar. If reports are true, Ranveer will star in a film adaptation of Amish Tripathi's The Immortals of Meluha.
Ranveer Singh set to play Lord Shiva in ‘The Immortals of Meluha’ Trilogy: Report
After leaving audiences stunned with his Dhurandhar performance and look, Ranveer is now reportedly set to portray Lord Shiva in the speculated project.
According to Pinkvilla, the actor has acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films. He has partnered with Birla Studios to bring the mythological epic to life.
Written by Tripathi, the book is the first in a trilogy that also includes The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras.
This means Ranveer could be working across all three films. Industry sources say the adaptation is currently in the writing stage, with Ranveer deeply involved in bringing Meluha to the big screen. He’s reportedly working aggressively on the project with Ananya Birla.
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“Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028,” the source confirms,