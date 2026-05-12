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When will The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 3 release? Details inside

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 12, 2026, 09:06 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 09:06 IST
When will The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 3 release? Details inside

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Photograph: (X)

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Season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022, followed by season 2 on August 29. Both seasons received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Mark it on your calendars! Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is set to premiere later this year. The release date was made official ahead of Amazon’s presentation to advertisers at the upfronts in New York City.

Season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022, followed by season 2 on August 29. Both seasons received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 release date announced - check details

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The next instalment of the much-anticipated series will drop on November 11 on the streaming platform. Along with the announcement, the makers have also released a new still from the season.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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