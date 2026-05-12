/When will The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 3 release? Details inside

Mark it on your calendars! Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is set to premiere later this year. The release date was made official ahead of Amazon’s presentation to advertisers at the upfronts in New York City.

Season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022, followed by season 2 on August 29. Both seasons received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 release date announced - check details

Add WION as a Preferred Source