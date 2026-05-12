/Fast and Furious world expands! Vin Diesel confirms four shows in works, read details

Good news for Fast & Furious fandome! After years of movies, now it's time for a series. As per a recent update, a Fast & Furious TV series is officially in the works with Vin Diesel. The new update comes when the franchise is set to celebrate 25 Years at the Cannes Film Festival.

The series has been developed at Peacock, and the announcement was made by Diesel at the NBC Universal presentation in New York on Monday alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

“For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more,” Diesel said.

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“They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe.”

Fast and Furious series: What we know about the show so far?



During the presentation, the actor revealed that four shows were in the works. But as per an inside source, only one works, as per Variety. Details of the plot and cast of the show have been kept under wraps. No confirmation whether Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, will reprise the role or not.

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Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will be co-showrunners and writers of the show. They are also executive producers. Diesel will executive produce along with Sam Vincent via One Race.

Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty also executive produce along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. Universal Television will also back the project.