/Ranveer Singh avoids paparazzi in first appearance after FWICE ban over Don 3 exit | Watch

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3, the actor made a low-key appearance at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. While the actor refrained from interacting with photographers, the clips from the moment went viral on social media after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him.

Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

He kept his face partially covered as he entered the airport premises under security. Singh was dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama layered with a dark Nehru-style jacket and completed his look with sunglasses and a black face mask.

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In the widely circulated videos, he can be seen quickly walking into the terminal while paparazzi called out to him and chose not to acknowledge them.

What's the controversy?

On Monday, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against Singh after complaints were allegedly filed in connection with Don 3. The organisation claimed that he did not appear before the body despite multiple notices.

As per reports, the dispute began after the actor stepped away from Don 3, which is backed by Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

According to FWICE, the production house claimed substantial pre-production expenses had already been incurred before Singh's departure from the film. "During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film," the statement read.

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Ranveer Singh responds to the controversy

Soon after the press conference held by FWICE, Singh's spokesperson issued a statement maintaining that Ranveer does not wish to escalate the issue publicly. "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," he said. "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture."