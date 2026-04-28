/Deepika Padukone makes her first public appearance with husband Ranveer Singh after announcing second pregnancy

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first appearance after announcing their second pregnancy a few days back. On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Deepika did not pose for the paps and made a low-key outing, and her husband Ranveer Singh was seen protecting and guiding Deepika towards the airport entrance.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s airport outing

On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport in Mumbai. For her first public outing since announcing her second pregnancy, Deepika opted for a comfort-first outfit. The actress wore an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set featuring a roomy button-down shirt with contrast stitching and matching straight-fit trousers. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail; she completed the look with yellow sneakers and a black handbag.

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Her husband, Ranveer, also opted for comfort as he was spotted in an oversized white T-shirt teamed with baggy, multi-pocket cargo denims, accessorising with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses.

The couple kept their appearance low-key and did not stop to pose for the photographers stationed outside the airport. Ranveer was seen helping his wife step out of their care and guiding her inside the airport, all the while keeping a protective hand on her back.

Ranveer and Deepika are expecting their second child

Earlier this month, the couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing their second pregnancy. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test showing two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol of a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy in 2018 in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

At present, Deepika is shooting for her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun and King with Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Ranveer is receiving plaudits for his role in Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller franchise, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar The Revenge, which shattered box office records, collected over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and crossed ₹1,000 crore net in India.