/Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected Spider or bug bite on Prabhas set



Acclaimed actor Rajesh Sharma has met with an unexpected incident on the set of Prabhas’ upcoming film. Sharma, known for movies such as Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was shooting when he was bitten by an insect.

The actor has been admitted to a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, and is reportedly still under observation.

Bhooth Bangla actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised in Kolkata

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Actor Rajesh Sharma is reportedly in the hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated after returning to the city after completing his shoot for Prabhas' film at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Telangana.

He's reportedly being admitted to the hospital's critical care. As per the health update shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, the actor suffered an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider, while he was shooting for Prabhas' film.

Chatterjee has shared the health update on behalf of the actor's family on his Instagram.

“Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention,” the post reads.