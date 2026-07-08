/Sourav Ganguly reacts to Rajkummar Rao's first look of Dada: 'It takes me back'

The first look poster of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, was unveiled today on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday, making the celebration even more memorable for millions of fans around the world.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also announced that the much-awaited biopic will arrive in cinemas on 14th May 2027, releasing over an extended holiday weekend. While the first look has been receiving tremendous love, Sourav Ganguly himself is overwhelmed by the response.

Taking to his social media, Sourav Ganguly shared a video expressing his gratitude to his fans on his birthday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He also praised Rajkummar Rao for portraying him so convincingly in the film. He said, “Thank you everyone for these sincere birthday wishes. It makes me feel so humble year after year that I get so much of love and affection from so many people all around the country and the world."

"Today it's been the launch of the first look of my biopic. Rajkummar, I think he's done an incredible job and it makes it even more special because it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest final and the Lord's Balcony which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the crew of my biopic. So once again thank you so much for my birthday wishes and as I said it makes me feel incredibly humble year after year.” he added.

'Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story' chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn't just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.