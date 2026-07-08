/Dada first poster unveiled on Sourav Ganguly's birthday: Rajkummar Rao recreates the iconic moment from 2002 NatWest series final

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turns 54 on July 8, and he has a special gift for his fans. The first look of his biopic, titled Dada, was unveiled on Wednesday to mark Ganguly’s birthday. The makers shared the first poster of the film featuring actor Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. Vikramaditya Motwane is helming the biopic and will release in theatres in 2027.

Dada poster unveiled

The poster would instantly transport fans to the 2002 NatWest Series final, when Ganguly famously took off his jersey to celebrate India’s win over England at Lord's. A shirtless Ganguly waving his India jersey before running onto the field remains one of cricket's most iconic moments.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the poster, Rao is seen recreating that triumphant moment, waving his Indian jersey.

Sharing the first look, Rao wrote, “Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada.”

Sourav Ganguly too also shared the post and wished Rajkummar good luck. He wrote, “The best gift ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive!”

About Dada

The film has been produced by filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. Vikramaditya Motwane is directing the film. Earlier in an interview to PTI, Ganguly said Rao was the right choice to portray him.

“I think the right person is doing it… I'll help him with everything,” said the former player, who is counted among India's most successful captains.

News around the casting of the biopic had been doing the rounds for a long time and several Bollywood actors were considered for the role before Rajkummar Rao was signed to play the role. The film is set to hit theatres on 14 May 2027.

About the 2002 NatWest Series win

India broke a nine-match losing streak in One-Day International (ODI) tournament finals by defeating England by two wickets in the NatWest Series final at Lord's in 2002.

Batting first, England posted a total of 325 for 5 in their 50 overs. The innings was led by opening batsman Marcus Trescothick (109) and captain Nasser Hussain (115), who shared a 185-run partnership for the second wicket to set up the large total.

In reply, Indian openers Sourav Ganguly (60) and Virender Sehwag (45) provided a 106-run opening partnership. However, a middle-order collapse saw India lose five wickets for 40 runs, slipping to 146 for 5.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic gets a title

The chase was rebuilt by middle-order batsmen Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who compiled a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bring India back into the match. Following Singh's dismissal, Kaif remained unbeaten on 87, partnering with tail-ender Zaheer Khan (4 not out) to score the winning runs in the final over of the match.