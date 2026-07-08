/'Even AI will make a better poster': Internet trolls Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly in Dada

On the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday, the makers of Dada unveiled Rajkummar Rao's first-look poster from the much-awaited biopic based on the life of the former Indian cricket captain. Along with the poster, the team also announced that the film will be released in theatres on May 14, 2027. While the announcement sparked excitement among fans, many are not happy with the first look of the movie.

Dada first look poster

The poster features a recreation of one of the most iconic moments from Indian cricket history: Ganguly waving his jersey from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002.

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Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada @souravganguly." Ganguly also posted the image on his social media with the caption, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao.”

Internet reactions

As soon as the poster surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While some expressed excitement about the film, a large section of users criticised the quality of the poster, claiming it looked like AI-generated work.

One user wrote, "This could be a cult, but the makers ruined it by such bad visuals." Another added, "At first, I thought it was just a random fan-made poster made using Gemini."

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Some also questioned the actor's suitability for portraying Ganguly. "No doubt Rajkumar is a good actor, but he seems like a misfit here. No peak detailing by the casting director," said one user. "Absolute misfit … may as well have chosen Pankaj Tripathi than choosing Rajkumar Rao, Shahid Kapur could have been better suited," wrote one netizen.

Reacting to the poster's editing, one comment read, "At least take a paid subscription of the AI tool before creating the poster." "Another user wrote, "Ohmygod. Was this made by a child who’s learnt Photoshop last night?" One said, "Even AI will make a better poster."

About Dada

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the biopic follows the journey of Sourav Ganguly from a young cricketer to one of India's most popular captains. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL under the Luv Films banner.