/Ravi Mohan withdraws decision to quit films amid divorce proceedings with Aarti Ravi: 'I won't betray my fans'

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan's personal life has been in the headlines for the past few months due to the divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. Now, he has decided to get back into acting after previously announcing that he would stay away from films until the legal matter for separation is over.

Ravi Mohan on revoking acting break

While speaking at the JFW Achievers Awards, the actor said he had reconsidered his decision after seeing the support he received from fans. "I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It's a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more," he said.

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The actor revealed that encouragement from colleagues in the industry helped to change his mind.

"I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, 'We'll accept anything you say. But you must never say you're not part of cinema again.' I apologise to all of them," he added.

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He further assured fans that he is committed to returning to the big screen. "I also won't betray my fans anymore. I'll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity... I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude," he shared.

What was Ravi Mohan's earlier announcement?

In the month of May, he had declared that he would not accept new acting projects until his divorce was legally concluded.

"Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan aka Jayam Ravi is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore," he had said. "There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can."

He then broke down while announcing, "Until my divorce comes through, I will not act."

During the same interaction, Ravi also spoke about the emotional toll of his marital dispute. "They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment," he said.

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"But now I cannot focus on being creative. People, in the name of feminism, are taking undue advantage. I have done films on feminism. And I have been raised well by my parents," he added.

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi divorce

Ravi Mohan's personal life came into light after he announced his separation from Aarti Ravi in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. The ongoing divorce proceedings saw several public allegations from both sides, and he was also linked to singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis. However, reports claim that the two had parted ways.