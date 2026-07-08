/Before Rajkummar Rao, this actor was the first choice for Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada



Rajkummar Rao's first look from the much-awaited biopic Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story has finally been unveiled. In the movie, Rao will be stepping into the shoes of one of India’s most iconic cricket captains.

Released on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, the poster also confirms that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on 14th May 2027, over an extended holiday weekend. As Rao's first look is garnering mixed responses, did you know the actor, who was set to play the role before Rao?

Interestingly, before the Stree actor came on board, Ayushmann Khurrana was reportedly the makers’ first choice to portray the former Indian captain. While the collaboration never materialised, the role eventually went to Rajkummar Rao, whose transformation has already sparked excitement among fans.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rajkummar Rao's first look from the much-awaited biopic Dada

The first-look poster recreates one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history, Sourav Ganguly waving his jersey from the Lord’s balcony after India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. The image became a symbol of Ganguly’s fearless leadership and marked the beginning of a bold new era for Indian cricket.

Sharing the picture, Rao wrote,''Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly.''

Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story chronicles the extraordinary journey of Sourav Ganguly—from a promising young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains who transformed the mindset of Indian cricket. The film promises to celebrate the grit, resilience, conviction and leadership that inspired an entire generation of players and fans.