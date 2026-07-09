/'Very concerned': Akshay Kumar wishes speedy recovery after Rajesh Sharma’s insect bite

Akshay Kumar has expressed concern for his close friend and co-star Rajesh Sharma, who is currently admitted to the hospital in Kolkata following an insect bite on the set of Hanu Raghavapudi’s war drama Fauji starring Prabhas.

Akshay and Rajesh have been working with each other for a year, and have shared screen space in several films, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and most recently, Bhooth Bangla, which was released in April.

A day after the news of Rajesh's health broke, Kumar shared a note as he expressed concern for the actor.

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Sharing a picture of them, seemingly from one of their movie's together, Kumar shared that he's very concerned to hear about Rajesh's health.

''Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with a fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai,'' he wrote in a post on X.

AICWA seeks probe into Rajesh Sharma's insect-bite incident on Fauji set; writes to Telangana CM

Actor Rajesh Sharma’s insect bite has raised serious concerns. Speaking on the situation, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has spoken out, calling for a high-level probe and raising questions about medical assistance and workplace safety measures.

AICWA President Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in a statement shared on X, “The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma's condition had become so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?”

In the letter, they have also urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take swift action and order an investigation into the incident.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority,” the statement read.