US media reports that Israel recently shared intelligence with Washington regarding a new, "specific" Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump. News outlet CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Washington has been monitoring a "steady drumbeat" of threats, but noted this warning was distinct. The Wall Street Journal also corroborated the "fresh" plot via unidentified sources. Tehran has long vowed retaliation against Trump for ordering the January 2020 assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. He was the then-commander of the Quds Force, an elite, extraterritorial special operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While the country's supreme leader, Khomeini, is being laid to rest, scores of people are seen carrying posters that read “kill Trump”

When contacted by news agency AFP, a White House official referenced Trump’s Wednesday (July 8) remarks aboard Air Force One while returning from a NATO summit in Turkey. Trump stated, "They want to take out the US leader — me," adding that he had seen he was on every one of their lists.

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He added, “I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists.” The reports surfaced amid renewed US and Iranian attacks, which have heightened fears of all-out war. They also follow Trump's puzzling decision to depart Turkey using his old Air Force One plane. He sent his new, Qatari-gifted jet ahead to Britain, where he later switched planes for the journey back to home turf, Washington. This switch, occurring on the new jet's maiden foreign trip, sparked speculation that its security features were inadequate, especially given fresh US strikes against Iran, a country bordering Turkey.