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Iran buries Ali Khamenei at Imam Reza shrine 131 days after US strikes killed him

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:59 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:59 IST
Iran buries Ali Khamenei at Imam Reza shrine 131 days after US strikes killed him

File image Photograph: (Credits: AFP)

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Iran buried late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Mashhad’s Imam Reza Shrine, concluding a massive six-day funeral procession marked by millions of mourners and aggressive anti-Trump assassination threats.

Iran on Thursday (July 9) buried its late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Imam Reza Shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad, bringing to an end six days of funeral processions that drew millions of mourners across Iran and Iraq. The burial came 131 days after Khamenei was killed in US strikes.

The funeral procession in Mashhad was delayed for several hours as vast crowds packed the roads leading to the shrine, one of the holiest sites in Shiite Islam. According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the vehicle carrying Khamenei's coffin moved slowly through densely packed mourners waving crimson flags and chanting religious slogans.

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Videos shared online by journalist Ryan Rozbiani showed officials eventually transporting the casket by helicopter because of the overwhelming crowds gathered around the shrine. The Imam Reza Shrine witnessed an unprecedented influx of mourners who travelled from across Iran to attend the final burial ceremony. Tasnim reported that roads leading to the shrine remained packed for hours, with many attendees carrying red flags, a symbol associated with avenging martyrs, while chanting "Labbaik Ya Hussein."

During the procession, sections of the crowd were heard chanting, "I swear by the blood of the Supreme Leader, Trump, we will kill you!" while waving large banners calling for the assassination of US President Donald Trump, according to videos and reports from the scene.

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Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said representatives from more than 70 countries had attended memorial ceremonies held in honour of Khamenei. He described the international participation as an enduring symbol of Iran's diplomatic relationships.

The burial concluded nearly a week of nationwide mourning ceremonies following the death of Iran's longtime supreme leader, with authorities describing the turnout as one of the largest in the country's recent history.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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