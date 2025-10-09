The Trump administration is preparing a new set of immigration rules that could make it harder for foreign professionals, students and employers to use the US immigration system. The proposals target some of the most widely used pathways for Indians seeking to study and work in the United States.

The proposed measures appeared in the latest Unified Regulatory Agendas released by the US Departments of Homeland Security (DHS), Labour, and State. Although the changes have not yet come into force, they provide the clearest picture of the administration's immigration plans. If approved, they could bring stricter eligibility rules, additional paperwork, closer checks on employers and higher hiring costs for companies employing foreign workers.

One of the most significant proposals focuses on the H 1B visa programme, which allows US companies to hire skilled foreign professionals in specialised occupations. Every year, 85,000 new H-1 B visas are issued under the annual cap.

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Proposed H-1B changes to tighten employer rules

DHS is expected to publish a proposed rule in August that would tighten several parts of the H-1B programme. The proposal could limit exemptions from the H-1B cap that are currently available to universities and certain research organisations.

It would also introduce stricter requirements for employers placing H 1B workers at third-party client locations. In addition, authorities plan to increase scrutiny of employers that have previously violated programme rules.

The department also plans to widen an existing supplemental fee that currently applies to certain large employers. At present, the fee covers initial H-1B petitions and change of employer applications. Under the proposal, it would also apply to visa extension requests.

The change would affect employers with more than 50 employees in the United States if more than half of their workforce holds H-1B or L 1 visas. This would increase costs for firms that rely heavily on outsourced foreign workers.

Higher wages could raise hiring costs

The Labour Department is also preparing changes that could make it more expensive for employers to sponsor foreign workers for H -1B visas and employment-based Green Cards.

It plans to revise the prevailing wage levels used for H-1B and PERM labour certification cases. Under the proposal, the entry-level wage would rise from the 17th percentile to the 34th percentile, while higher wage categories would also increase. As a result, employers would have to offer higher minimum salaries to sponsor foreign workers.

India is expected to be among the countries most affected because Indians make up a large share of H 1B visa holders, employment-based Green Card applicants and international students in the United States.

The proposed changes could also affect international students. India sent about 3.6 lakh students to the United States during the 2024 to 25 academic year, making it the largest source of international students.