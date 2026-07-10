/US-Iran war: Israel claims Iranian plot to kill Trump

Israel has reportedly shared intelligence with the United States regarding an alleged Iranian plot targeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to multiple media reports citing sources familiar with the matter. The intelligence reportedly raised concerns about a specific threat, adding to tensions as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran faces renewed pressure. According to the reports, U.S. officials had already been monitoring intelligence suggesting potential threats against Trump in recent weeks. However, the latest warning from Israel reportedly concerned a more specific alleged plot. The details have not been independently verified by U.S. authorities, and officials are continuing to assess the information.