/All-Czech Wimbledon final as Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova chase maiden SW19 title

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova will put their friendship aside when they battle for the Wimbledon title on Saturday after taking contrasting routes to their first All England Club final. Muchova survived a dramatic semifinal against two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff, saving a match point before sealing a thrilling 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12/10) victory in over two hours under sweltering 33°C conditions on Thursday. Later the same day, Noskova booked her place in the championship match with an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukraine's 12th seed Marta Kostyuk in just 79 minutes.

The final marks a special occasion for two players who have shared a close friendship over the years. The Czech pair strengthened their bond off the court and even partnered in doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. "Karolina is such a great fighter, such an incredible player, but mainly she is such a great person. I'm glad I can play my first final against her," Noskova said. Muchova has spent years knocking on the door of Grand Slam success. The 29-year-old reached her first WTA main draw nine years ago and has repeatedly come close to capturing a major title.

She was runner-up to Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open final and also reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2021, along with US Open semi-finals in both 2023 and 2024. Her Wimbledon breakthrough comes after years of setbacks. Muchova had exited in the opening round in each of her previous four appearances at the tournament while battling a series of injuries. In 2022, doctors even suggested she consider retiring from professional tennis. A right wrist injury later required surgery, forcing her out of action for ten months across 2023 and 2024.

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Despite managing a grass allergy with medication, Muchova has finally found success on the lawns of the All England Club. "It's a very special moment. It's a great achievement," Muchova said. “This is one of the biggest tournaments that we have with all the history, so many legends were playing here, as well to just get to play on the Centre Court, it was so nice.”

'Gave me the belief'

While Muchova's journey has been defined by perseverance, Noskova's rise has been rapid. The 21-year-old made her Wimbledon debut in 2022 and now stands one victory away from claiming her first Grand Slam title. The youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since Jelena Ostapenko in 2018, Noskova has become one of the most successful grass-court players on the WTA Tour over the past two seasons.

Her preparations for Wimbledon were boosted by winning the Berlin Open, where she captured her maiden grass-court title. "When I play my best I know I can play with the best players in the world and a have a great result, which is a final in a Grand Slam I guess!" she said. The all-Czech final continues the country's remarkable legacy at Wimbledon despite a population of just 11 million. For the third time in four years, a Czech woman will lift the Venus Rosewater Dish following Barbora Krejcikova's triumph in 2024 and Marketa Vondrousova's victory in 2023.

Noskova has often credited two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova as her childhood inspiration. Czech tennis has also celebrated Wimbledon success through Jana Novotna's memorable title in 1998 after two runner-up finishes, Karolina Pliskova's appearance in the 2021 final, and Hana Mandlikova's runner-up finishes during the 1980s.