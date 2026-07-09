/Wimbledon 2026: Muchova stuns Gauff to reach maiden Grand Slam final

Karolina Muchova defeated Coco Gauff in a thrilling Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday (Jul 9), winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10) to reach the final after a dramatic deciding-set tiebreak.

With this victory, Muchova became the fourth Czech woman in the past six years to advance to the Wimbledon women’s singles final. Gauff had a chance to win the match in the tiebreak but missed a match point by hitting a forehand into the net after a strong first serve.

Muchova then earned her own match point with a brilliant lob, but slipped on the grass and could not finish the point as Gauff hit a passing shot. On her next opportunity, Muchova played a shot deep into the corner, Gauff reached it, but her return landed in the net, leaving Muchova stunned as she celebrated the biggest win of her Wimbledon campaign.

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The ninth-seeded Czech will now play in her second Grand Slam final. Her first came at the French Open 2023, where she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Muchova could face fellow Czech player Linda Noskova in Saturday’s final if Noskova defeats Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the second semifinal.

In recent years, Czech players have enjoyed strong success at Wimbledon, with Karolina Pliskova finishing runner-up in 2021, Marketa Vondrousova winning the title in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova lifting the trophy in 2024.

Despite the defeat, Gauff achieved her best-ever Wimbledon result. Before this year, the American had never gone beyond the fourth round, a stage she reached three times, including her memorable breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019.

The men’s semifinals on Friday will see defending champion Jannik Sinner take on seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, while Alexander Zverev faces British wild card Arthur Fery.

London continued to experience hot weather, with temperatures reaching 33°C (91°F), leading many fans in the stands to use handheld fans to stay cool.

Muchova also appeared to struggle physically late in the match. She looked exhausted after several long rallies and was seen holding her abdomen during the final game, but she fought through the discomfort to secure her place in the Wimbledon final.