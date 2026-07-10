/New Friday OTT releases (July 10, 2026): Ikka, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Balti- Watch these 5 movies and TV shows on Netflix, SonyLiv, ZEE5 and more

OTT releases this Friday offer a jam-packed entertainment lineup, featuring everything from courtroom thrillers like Ikka to light-hearted comedy dramas like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The day is packed with binge-worthy series across major streaming platforms.
This Friday’s OTT releases bring a mix of genres, from courtroom thrillers and romantic comedies to action-packed sports dramas. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, laughter, or emotional storytelling, there's something for every binge-watcher this weekend. From Ikka to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, scroll down to check the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
The much-awaited courtroom drama features Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. It follows Arjun Mehra, a principled defence lawyer, known for his flawless courtroom record and nicknamed Ikka. His life takes a dark turn when he is forced to defend his bitter rival, Shauryaman Gaur, who is accused of murdering a young girl
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 original film Pati Patni aur Woh. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Vamika Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Set in Prayagraj, the narrative is full of misunderstandings, chaos and unlimited humour.
Where to watch: ZEE5
It is a Tamil comedy thriller that revolves around Parimala, played by Jayaram, who lives in Chennai with his wife, Sudhanthiram (Urvashi), and their two daughters. Their lives turns upside down when a local gangster/troublemaker named Varghese starts aggressively harassing their youngest daughter.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Directed by Unni Sivalingam, the Malayalam action-sports drama follows Udhayan, a talented kabaddi player who is living in a border town on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. After he and his friends earn the trust of a local financier, they become entangled in the dangerous underworld of gang rivalries, crime, and illegal finance.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a true-crime documentary that explores the tragic 1997 abduction and assassination of the young Spanish politician by the ETA separatist group.