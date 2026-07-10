/'Weapon of war': India at UN condemns conflict-related sexual violence, highlights role of women peacekeepers

India on Thursday (Jul 9) used a UN Security Council debate to strongly condemn conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), calling it a weapon of war, terrorism, torture and political repression used to subjugate communities and silence dissent. Ambassador P Harish noted that the UN Secretary-General’s report points to a sharp rise in verified cases in 2025 and underlines the scale of the problem.

At the debate in New York, Harish said India "strongly condemns such heinous acts" and warned that sexual violence continues amid what he described as a culture of impunity. He said the issue demands collective action by member states, especially because the crimes leave both physical and psychological scars that continue long after the fighting ends.

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"Today's open debate is on a subject that warrants collective deliberation by member states, particularly in the wake of findings of the UNSG's report on conflict-related sexual violence that corroborates a sharp increase in verified cases in 2025 and the extreme brutality involved.:

India pitches women peacekeepers as part of the answer

Harish also pointed to India’s peacekeeping record, arguing that the deployment of women peacekeepers has had a "transformative impact" in tackling conflict-related sexual violence. He cited the first-ever all-women police unit India deployed to Liberia in 2007, saying it was "instrumental in creating an environment for addressing criminality, deterring sexual and gender-based violence, and in helping to rebuild safety and confidence among people."

India, he added, sees this not as a symbolic measure but as a practical one that can improve prevention and response on the ground.

Two Indian peacekeepers to be honoured

The Indian envoy also announced that Major Moiz Yaseen and Major Sonia Devendra Nevaskar will receive the 2026 UN Secretary-General’s Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate for their work on preventing CRSV. According to Harish, both officers played key roles in building victim-centred reporting channels, gender data systems and prevention networks inside UN missions.

Harish said Yaseen, serving as Force Ombudsperson and Welfare Officer in UNMISS, created an accessible and confidential grievance mechanism and held more than 40 tailored sessions. Nevaskar, he said, worked on intelligence and planning functions for CRSV prevention and engaged host authorities on gender issues.

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