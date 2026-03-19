/Dhurandhar 2 X review: Netizens say Ranveer Singh starrer is 'engaging' but 'could have been better'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in cinemas worldwide today. Ever since the first part was released last year in December, there has been much hype and chatter about the sequel. But what do netizens have to say about the action-starrer?

Netizens' verdict of Dhurandhar 2

The excitement suggests that early shows across several cities are witnessing strong demand. But several netizens have said that the film's first part was lacking in some places, while some loved the film overall. One user wrote, "#Dhurandhar2 is a complete different movie than the first part. It takes more time to register the Front runner Hamza than the one sitting behind Rehman Baloch. The screenplay is lacking at 2 places, Jaskirat's origin could have been longer and SP's death could have been better."

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Another user wrote, "Dhurandhar2 : slow but steady, god level making and execution, script was damn good, Ranveer on beast mode, sara was nice and all other actors were good, also the technical side was freaking awesome. BLOODY REVENGE done."

"Just short of words and adjectives to describe this Masterpiece. Adrenaline rush flowing through out. 2nd part is 10X version of the 1st part. Mark My Words Every Indian Will Feel a bit of pride walking out. 4.5/5", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 was a massive letdown for me. the first part was genuinely engaging nd a great theatre watch but the sequel just didnt live up to it. too much gore for my taste nd the heavy pro-bjp propoganda throughout was very offputting . Dhar’s completely sold his soul."

An X user wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 is an absolute cinematic thrill ride that keeps you hooked from start to finish. The film brilliantly blends intensity, emotion, and high-stakes drama, making it a complete entertainment package. Enjoyed the movie so much.”

How much did Dhurandhar 2 mint through paid previews?

As per the report of Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge's paid preview collections have crossed a staggering 50 crore gross in all versions, making it the biggest premiere performance ever recorded in India by a massive margin.