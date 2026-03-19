Dhurandhar The Revenge actor had no idea he was Bade Sahab: 'I was also not aware'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of the most talked-about movies of the year, has finally been released in cinemas today (March 18), answering why Jaskirat is Hamza today, who Bade Sahab is, and much more.

In the movie, it has finally been revealed that Bade Sahab is none other than Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don. The actor who played the role of the don, who is seen on the bed, is Danish Iqbal. And did you know that while shooting for the movie, he didn’t know that he was playing such a big character?

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In a recent interview with Zoom, Danish shared that he was unaware of the importance of his character. Over the past three months, many speculated, some guessed that Salman Khan was the one, while others believed it might be Emraan Hashmi. But all the rumours were mere rumours.

Speaking about his role in Dhurandhar 2, Danish said,“Let me tell you, this Bade Sahab discussion was never there. I mean, till about a couple of months ago, I was also not aware that I was playing Bade Sahab. I was in doubt. So, he (Aditya) was so secretive and kept so many things to himself.”

However, the actor knew that he was playing the role of Dawood in the movie.

‘’But yes, I was playing Dawood; I was pretty much aware of it. But Dawood is Bade Sahab, even I was not 100% confident. Everyone was addressing me as Dawood bhai or Sahab. About my character, no one said anything to me. So, it’s me all the time talking in my scenes,” he added.

The role of Bade Sahab and his mystery in Dhurandhar

Since the first part was released, Bade Sahab has been a major point of discussion. After a long wait, it has finally been revealed in the movie that Dawood Ibrahim is the one behind the identity of Bade Sahab and is running the terrorist organisation and all illegal activities from his bed. In the movie, it has been showed that he's unwell.

Dhurandhar review