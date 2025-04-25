Justin Bieber took to Instagram to address recent rumours about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, firmly denying any claims of trouble between them. The speculation intensified after a video of the singer smoking at Coachella went viral, sparking health concerns among fans.

Singer calls out online trolls

In his Instagram Stories, Justin assured fans that his relationship with Hailey is strong while calling out those spreading negativity about them online.

“They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” Justin shared on Instagram Stories.

“It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there are others--t I do I'm not proud of.” the singer added.

Bieber blames jealousy

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. Addressing the rumour mill, Justin said the false stories about the couple are rooted in envy.

“Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em,” he wrote.

