Marvel's Thunderbolts: From Black Widow to Winter Soldier, who plays what

Meet the team
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts is just days away from its global release. The film unites a group of flawed heroes and villains for a high-stakes mission. Directed by Jake Schreier, it features some prominent names from Hollywood playing popular Marvel characters. Here's a look at who's playing what in Marvel's Thunderbolts.
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (Black Widow)
Trained in the Red Room, Yelena seeks purpose after her sister Natasha Romanoff’s death. She leads the team despite distrusting authority.
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier)
The brainwashed assassin-turned-hero now serves as the Thunderbolts’ reluctant leader. His combat skills and moral conflicts drive the group.
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian)
The Russian who brings humour and paternal energy to the team. His bond with Yelena adds emotional depth.
Wyatt Russell as John Walker (US Agent)
A disgraced ex-Captain America, Walker struggles with rage and a desire for redemption. His Super Soldier serum amplifies his instability.
Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr (Ghost)
Once a quantum-powered villain, Ghost now controls her phasing abilities. Her alliance with the team remains uneasy.
Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster)
Freed from her father’s mind control, Taskmaster uses her mimicry skills for uncertain motives. After being presumably killed by Natasha Romanoff, Antonia Dreykov is then transformed into the Taskmaster.
Lewis Pullman as Bob (Sentry)
A last-minute replacement for Steven Yeun, Pullman plays a superpowered amnesiac. His alter-ego, Void, threatens with catastrophic power.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
The CIA director manipulates the team for shadowy government agendas . More characters to watch out for.
Prominent cameos
While Geraldine Viswanathan plays Mel, Valentina’s sharp-witted assistant, there are unconfirmed reports which state Harrison Ford plays President Thaddeus Ross.