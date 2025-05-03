According to a new report, Ryan Reynolds is working on a script for an X-Men and Deadpool team-up movie. Deadpool made his MCU debut with Deadpool & Wolverine. Hugh Jackman reprised his iconic role, and the movie was a massive critical and commercial success, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide.

X-Men will appear in Avengers: Doomsday

The original cast of the X-Men movies will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where they will team up with the Avengers, the forces of Wakanda, and the Fantastic Four to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The movie is currently in production and is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It will be the second instalment in Phase Six of the MCU, which will be kicking off in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Reynolds' project not tied to X-Men reboot

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds is working on a number of ideas for the X-Men and Deadpool project, which is an ensemble movie and will have a few major X-Men characters with Deadpool playing a supporting role.

Reynolds is working on the project independently and has not approached Marvel, as the project is still in its early stages. The report also states that the project will not be connected to Marvel's upcoming X-Men reboot.

Head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has revealed that the studio will be focusing on the X-Men after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The reboot is being worked on by Michael Lesslie, known for his work on The Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

