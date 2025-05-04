Mutant Mayhem: 6 villains who could shake up the MCU's X-Men

6 villains who could shake up the MCU's X-Men

1 /7

6 villains who could shake up the MCU's X-Men

With the X-Men gearing up for their MCU debut and the internet buzzing with casting rumours and possible storylines, all good superhero movies need a great villain. And as luck would have it, the X-Men comics are full of rich and complex foes. So we decided to take a look at six villains who deserve their moment in the Marvel spotlight.