Published: May 17, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 08:34 IST

Legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai this May 17th and marking their return to India after 13 years since they performed at the MMRDA grounds. Indian rock band Girish And The Chronicles will be opening the show.

The band will perform some of the greatest hits, including ‘Paradise City’, ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, ‘November Rain’, ‘Knockin’ On Heaven's Door’, ‘Patience’, ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and more.

Fans from across the country have been arriving in Mumbai and recently Zeet Bora, a fan who is attending the festival from Assam, got the fan moment of a lifetime when he met the band at Leopold's Cafe.

"We actually landed in Mumbai this morning just for this concert. It was so random—I was having lunch with my friend at a café when Slash and his band members walked in. They sat at the table next to ours."

Bora also got a chance to take a photo with the band's legendary guitarist, Slash. "We waited for an hour to take a photo with him. He was so friendly, and I told him it felt like a dream to meet him in person."