Dragon actress Kayadu Lohar linked to ED probe after reportedly receiving 3.5 million INR to attend night parties

Actress Kayadu Lohar, known for her role in the recent hit Tamil film Dragon, has been reportedly linked to an ongoing ED probe into the TASMAC liquor scam after she allegedly received 35 Lakhs ($40K) to attend night parties hosted by the accused.

Involvement in ED investigation

The TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) probe is a high-profile investigation into allegations that the corporation, which has a monopoly of liquor sales in the state, has been involved in money laundering an estimated 1000 crores ($116 million).

According to reports by Mid-Day and Gulte, Kayadu Lohar's name has come up during the investigation for receiving 35 Lakhs ($40K) to attend night parties hosted by the accused. The actress has yet to respond to the allegations.

Who is Kayadu Lohar?

Kayadu Lohar started her acting debut in the 2021 Kannada film Mugilpete. She would go on to act in both Malayalam and Telugu films like Pathonpatham Noottandu and Alluri. Her break-out role was the 2025 coming-of-age comedy Dragon, in which she starred opposite Pradeep Ranganathan.

Upcoming projects

The movie, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was a massive success and went on to gross over 152 crores ($17.7 million) worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year.

Lohar has three Tamil movies in her line-up this year. The first is the romantic drama Idhayam Murali, Immortal with G.V. Prakash, and finally STR49 with Silambarasan TR, which will be directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan.