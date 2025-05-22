Cannes 2025: Vir Das calls out movie stars for looking down at influencers walking the red carpet

Stand-up comedian Vir Das called out movie stars for looking down on influencers attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Vir Das's thoughts are in response to recent online debates regarding influencers like Shalini Passi, Masoom Minawala, Parul Gulati, and Sakshi Sindwani walking the red carpet and their relevance compared to actors.

Calls out elitism in the industry

Taking to X, Vir Das shared his take, saying, “Look. I work largely with new, unknown designers. So I get the appeal and eyeballs that a red carpet brings. I also respect the hustle that it takes to get your ass there. It’s not for me, but I can respect the underdog energy.”

“So all that being said….Can I just say…..’ Film’ people who are upset with influencers at Cannes need to stop going on their podcasts and doing collabs to promote movies then. The feeling you get seeing them walk down the carpet with you in your domain, is the same feeling we get listening to your lame a*s story about how you gave up sugar in their domain”. He continued.

He concluded his post saying “Consider the possibility that they may not be as well dressed as you, or as good looking as you, but are more interesting. Cannot believe I’m defending influencers but the elitism is off the hook,”.

Cannes 2025 highlights

The Cannes Film Festival takes place every year in France and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious film events in the world. This year, the opening and closing ceremonies are hosted by actor Laurent Lafitte, and both Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were given Honorary Palme d'Ors.

This year's festival started on May 13th and will conclude on the 24th. This year twenty-two films including Case 137, Eddington and The Phoenician Scheme are competing for the coveted Palme d'Or.

