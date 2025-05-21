

Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision in red! The Indian actress has arrived at the French Riviera to attend the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival.



Just a day after walking the red carpet in a dazzling black dress, Hydari's second look is out, and it's all things stunning.



Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in red



On Wednesday (May 21), Aditi blessed the Instagram feed of her millions of fans after she shared the second look from the Cannes.



Ditching western attire and redefining elegance, Rao channelled her desi side as she struck a pose in a deep red saree, a traditional Indian wear. Her eye-catching, striking ensemble quickly grabbed headlines for all the right reasons.



The actress turned heads in a stunning red saree from the Indian label Raw Mango, which was a blend of modesty and drama. She paired it with a matching blouse and completed the look with a choker with matching studs. She did a bold makeup with smudged kohl eyes, bronzed cheeks and light pink lips, enhancing natural radiance.

What truly stood out in Rao's look was the vermilion (sindoor) and a bindi adorning the forehead, adding an Indian touch to her look. Her hair was tied in a simple bun.



The picturesque backdrop of the Mediterranean coast added more beauty to her look. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote in the caption, "Cannes" with a red heart emoji.



Check her photos here:

Soon after she shared the picture, her husband Siddharth quickly responded with a red heart emoji. This is Aditi's first Cannes appearance after her marriage.



She tied the knot with her boyfriend Siddharth on September 16, 2024, in Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy, Telangana.



On the red carpet, Aditi raised the temperature bar in a strapless black-and-silver shimmery dress by Rahul Mishra. The body-hugging celestial gown featured feathered fringes. She accessorised with a diamond necklace by Chopard and kept her makeup minimal.

On the work front, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the period drama, she played the role of Bibbojaan. She will next be seen in the film Lioness.