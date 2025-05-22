It was a big night for Sentimental Value cast and crew at Cannes Film Festival as the attendees gave a resounding 15-minute standing ovation. Joachim Trier and star Renate Reinsve‘s film smashed this year’s record for the longest standing ovation at Cannes.

Elle Fanning got emotional

The film features Elle Fanning as a Hollywood starlet. As everyone stood up for the film, she wiped away tears and embraced Joachim Trier. Her co-star Stellan Skarsgård could be seen blowing a kiss to the crowd.

As the huge round of applause faded after 15 minutes, Joachim Trier gave a speech. The Norwegian filmmaker choked up and shared he was “very moved” and noted that many in the film had “struggled for years” to make it.

Longest round of applause

The film got the longest round of applause. It exceeded the 11.5 minutes of applause that French director Julia Ducournau’s infection drama Alpha earned earlier in the fest.

A family drama, Sentimental Value follows sisters Nora and Agnes as they “reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film,” according to the film’s synopsis. “When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father — and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics.”

Along with Reinsve, Trier and Skarsgård, the Sentimental Value also features Cory Michael Smith and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. Trier penned the script with his frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt.

Joachim Trier is a frequent at Cannes. He first attended the festival in 2011 with Oslo, August 31st which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section. In 2015, he returned to compete for the Palme d’Or with Louder Than Bombs. His next time in competition was with The Worst Person in the World starring Reinsve, which won her the festival’s award for best actress.