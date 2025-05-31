/Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins 72nd edition of beauty pageant in Hyderabad

Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand has been crowned as Miss World 2025 after the grand finale in Hyderabad. While Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared Miss World 2025 runner-up.

After being declared as Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned by Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova at the finale ceremony held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad today, ie, on May 31. Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title. Martinique’s Aurlie Joachim made it to the top four.

Soon, congratulatory messages began pouring for Opal and one user wrote, “Huge congratulations”. Another user wrote, “Looking absolutely stunning, and congratulations”. “Gorgeous”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the 72nd edition of Miss World 2025 began at 6:30 PM today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, Hyderabad. Contestants from 108 countries and territories were selected to compete in the competition. The show was hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside Sachiin Kumbhar. The event also witnessed performances from Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishan Khatter.

The judging panel for the grand event included Sonu Sood, Sudha Reddy, and Dr Caryna Turrell. The jury was headed by Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World.

All about Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Opal Suchata Chuangsri is a Thai model and beauty pageant titleholder. She is the first Thai to win the Miss World title. She was previously crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2024 and then went on to represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, in which she finished as the runner-up.

Born on September 20, 2003, she is the daughter of Thanet Donkamnerd and Supatra Chuangsri. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University.