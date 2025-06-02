/Shah Rukh Khan appears chiseled with fake tattoos in a new viral video, fans wonder if the new look is for King

Shah Rukh Khan’s new film King is highly anticipated. Not only are fans excited to see Khan again on the big screen, but the film’s ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, has gotten everyone excited. Khan has also kept a certain amount of mystery around his look as the actor has often been spotted by paps heading from the airport to his car, in a black hoodie, not wanting to stop by to pose for the cameras.



Well, we now know why. Khan was recently spotted by a fan sporting a new look. A video of him walking through a lobby is doing rounds on the internet, and fans think it is his look from King, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan’s new look

While the video has been shot from a distance and gives a brief glimpse of the actor, it is enough to notice SRK’s distinct look. Khan can be seen dressed in a white vest, denims, sunglasses, and a beanie. He walks through a lobby with his team. Fans also noticed how ripped his arms looked and the fake tattoos covering them. The actor even greets people in the lobby before heading outside. His security can also be seen in the video to keep fans at bay.

New look for King?



Most details of King featuring SRK has been kept under wraps for a long time now. But the viral video has made fans wonder if this is his look from the film. One fan wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan’s fierce new look from KING is here, ripped physique, inked with bold tattoos, and all the swagger of a true legend!” Another gushed, “OMG what a look @iamsrk.”



A fan shared screenshots of the video for a clearer look and wrote, “Beard. Biceps. Beanie. Badass. Shah Rukh Khan’s not just aging—he’s evolving into a legend of fire!! @iamsrk.” '



An excited fan wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan with full tattoos on his body…This look is fireee. #King is going to be huge.”

About King



Siddharth’s King will star Shah Rukh in the lead role. His daughter Suhana Khan, who was seen in Netflix’s The Archies, will make her theatrical debut with this film. The cast reportedly includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is likely to release in 2026.