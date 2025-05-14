This Qatar princess follows only one Bollywood celebrity and its not SRK or Salman

Zeba Khan Written By Published: May 14, 2025, 12:27 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 12:27 IST

Story highlights You will find it difficult to believe but this Qatar princess doesn't follow Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but a Bollywood celebrity who we haven't seen on the screen since long.

Qatar princess Al Mayassa bint Hamas Al-Thani is friends with just one Bollywood celebrity on Instagram and you’ll find it hard to guess since its neither of the Khans or Aishwarya Rai. The princess follows Mallika Sherawat on Instagram.

Qatar princess Al Mayassa is the daughter of Qatar’s former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the sister of the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The princess is extremely popular on social media. She has over a million followers on Instagram but follows back only a select few people. She follows less than 500 people which comprises of celebrities, world leaders, Middle Eastern and European royals.

If you’re wondering why the Qatari princess follows Mallika Sherawat, a Bollywood actress who barely features in Hindi features now and enjoys her life in the US, well they go back a long way. According to a 2010 FilmiBeat report, the actress met the Qatari royal in the United States years ago, when they were both invited to a convention. The two kept in touch and became good friends.

The two have kept in touch since then.

They became such good friends that Mallika Sherawat was the only Bollywood celebrity who was invited to the princess’s 2006 wedding.

Back in 2010, she also attended the launch of Qatar’s Doha Film Institute in Cannes, France.