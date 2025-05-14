Published: May 14, 2025, 11:42 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
If you enjoyed the suspense and supernatural elements of "Talk to Me," these eight horror movies on Netflix might be worth checking out. Entertainment | Photos
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Sink your teeth into the first entry in Netflix’s trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series
Apostle
Set in an isolated island community, Gareth Evans’ folk horror film Apostle follows Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevenson) as he infiltrates the town seeking his kidnapped sister. He poses as one of the community, observing their peculiar traditions, rituals, and hardships, all while attempting to learn anything about his missing sibling. Apostle is a Wicker Man-style slow burn with an explosive final act.
Creep
Creep is a 2014 American found footage psychological horror film. The story follows; Aaron answers an online ad and drives to a stranger's house to film him for the day. The man wants to make a movie for his unborn child, but his requests become more bizarre as the day goes along.
Get Out
The plot follows, Chris, an African-American man, decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend's parents during a weekend getaway. Although they seem normal at first, he is not prepared to experience the horrors ahead.
Smile
The plot follows, after witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
The Perfection
The Perfection is a twist-heavy horror film about classical musicians struggling to perfect their craft and be the best. Charlotte (Allison Williams) is a cellist who has returned to a prestigious music conservatory after leaving to care for her dying mother. While there, she befriends a new ingenue but does so in order to drug her and trick her into cutting her hand off, and things only get more twisted from there.
There's Someone Inside Your House
The aptly titled There’s Someone Inside Your House, adapted from a 2017 novel of the same name by Stephanie Perkins, follows an exchange student who’s still adjusting to life in a new town when her classmates start getting slaughtered left and right. High school, with its pent-up emotions and impressionable teenagers, has always been the perfect backdrop for a serial-killer showdown. These particular murders contain an added bite because the assassin wears masks that resemble the faces of the victims.
It follows
The plot follows, Jay Height, a university student, has a sexual encounter with her new boyfriend, Hugh. However, she finds herself being followed by a malevolent force afterwards.
