There's Someone Inside Your House

The aptly titled There’s Someone Inside Your House, adapted from a 2017 novel of the same name by Stephanie Perkins, follows an exchange student who’s still adjusting to life in a new town when her classmates start getting slaughtered left and right. High school, with its pent-up emotions and impressionable teenagers, has always been the perfect backdrop for a serial-killer showdown. These particular murders contain an added bite because the assassin wears masks that resemble the faces of the victims.