Aditya Chopra’s iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will soon be adapted for stage as Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. Shah Rukh, who played Raj in the original film, dropped by during rehearsals of the play, ahead of its premiere this month-end.

Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a simple white t-shirt and denims, posed for a picture with the two leads of the musical - Jena Pandya and Ashley Day. The picture has been shared by the musical's official Instagram account.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is set to make its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House from May 29 to June 21 this year.

The musical will showcased to the press on June 4. The musical is set in UK and India, much like the film, and is also directed by Aditya.

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran – a role originally played by Kajol – expressed excitement in meeting Shah Rukh. “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that he and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long-lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage!” Pandya said.

Ashley Day, who plays Roger, a play on Shah Rukh’s Raj, said, “When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us, special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project—beloved by millions—being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”

The stage adaptation is based on the film, which is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, having continuously played at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

The musical will have Vishal and Sheykhar composing 18 all-new English songs- taking inspiration from the music composers Jatin-Lalit who had composed music for the film.