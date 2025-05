Ashley Day, who plays Roger, a play on Shah Rukh’s Raj, said, “When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us, special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project—beloved by millions—being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”