From Jab We Met, DDLJ and more! How Bollywood Will Look In Studio Ghibli World

AI-generated images in the style of Studio Ghibli have become a viral trend, with users remainging their favoruiite movies scenes in Ghibli world.
This pictue is a re-imagination of the famous scene from a cult-classic movie Hera Pheri featuring Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya, Akshay Kumar as Raju and Suniel Shetty as Ghanshyam.
This unforgettable scene is of Prabhas, as Baahubali, lifting the Shiva Linga.
The most iconic scene in Bollywood history when Gabbar cuts Thakur's arms. The intensity of the scene is evident in the scene.
The most iconic scene from the movie when in the climax Amrish Puri (Bauji) tells his daughter Simran, played by Kajol to go with Raj (Shah Rukh Khan), as he accepts their love for each other.
Manoj Bajpayee's viral cloth washing scene with Reema Sen in Gangs of Wasseypur.
This picture is a collaboration of several scenes from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's movie Jab We Met.
