/Parambrata Chattopadhyay and wife Piya Chakraborty become parents to a baby boy

Bengali film actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay is now a father to a baby boy. The actor, who has worked in Hindi films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the good news with wife Piya Chakraborty.

Parambrata and Piya welcome baby boy

The post had a picture of two pairs of hand holding a pair of tiny feet. The note, along with the photo read as, “It's a baby boy! Our hearts are full. Our hands will be fuller! Welcome to the world, Junior!”



In the caption, Parambrata and Piya wrote: “As we welcome our first child into this world, we wish to thank every one for their warm wishes and prayers! (red heart emoticon)”

Several actors reacted to the post and congratulated the couple in the comments section. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations❤️❤️ sending love and more love.” Actors Raima Sen, Sandipta Sen, Monami Ghosh, Anindita Bose, and singer Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury congratulated the couple in the comments.

Parambrata got married to Piya in November 2023. The actor had shared several pictures from their private wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, Parambrata captioned the post, "' Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty." Piya was earlier married to music composer Anupam Roy and got divorced in 2022.

Parambrata made his debut in Bollywood with Kahaani (2012) starring alongside Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His other notable works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Kadambari, Anukul, Dosar, Pari, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Dwitiyo Purush, Bulbbul and Doctor Bakshi.