Parambrata Chatterjee marries activist-singer Piya Chakraborty in Kolkata, see pics

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Parambrata Chatterjee shared pics of wedding ceremony with Piya on Instagram Photograph:(Instagram)

Popular Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee married singer and mental health activist Piya Chakraborty on Monday afternoon in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata.

Popular Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who was recently seen in season 2 of Mumbai Diaries, married singer and mental health activist Piya Chakraborty on Monday afternoon in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. According to reports, the couple had a registry wedding at the actor's residence in Kolkata in the presence of close friends and family. 

The Kahaani star took to Instagram to share a few snaps of their wedding and captioned the post as, "Let us go then, you and I When the evening is spread out against the sky… “ This is it. (sic)"

The bride and groom wore simple traditional clothes and glowed in the photos that have been shared on social media. 

Rumours of their alleged romance had been doing the rounds of the internet for a while although the couple had never confirmed the news.  Piya was earlier married to music composer Anupam Roy who composed the music Piku. Parambrata, meanwhile, was dating Dutch national Ike Schouten. Reports state that Parambrata and Piya were in a relationship for two years but never confirmed it in public. 

According to reports, the couple will host a reception party for their industry friends later.

