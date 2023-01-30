Exclusive: Parambrata Chattopadhyay to WION on new OTT show ‘Jehanabad’, Hollywood plans & more

Parambrata Chattopadhyay takes on a challenging role in the upcoming ZEE5 show Jehanabad that is inspired by real-life events as he plays a top Naxal commander. Speaking to WION’s Zeba Khan, the actor who started off with Bengali films made his debut in Hindi film industry with Vidya Balan’s Kahaani and has given us several hit web shows. The actor discusses his future plans and more in this candid chat.