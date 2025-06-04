/Sealed in love and law: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s ties known in dreamy minimalist wedding | In pics

(Photograph: Instagram/@Hina Khan )

The beginning of forever!

On Wednesday (June 4), Hina announced her wedding by sharing a carousel of beautiful pictures from the low-key ceremony. Sharing the picture, Hina wrote,''From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.''