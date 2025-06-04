/Sealed in love and law: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s ties known in dreamy minimalist wedding | In pics

Published: Jun 04, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 20:16 IST
After dating for over a decade, Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, got married in an intimate wedding. Scroll down to check gorgeous pictures from their dreamy wedding.
The beginning of forever!
On Wednesday (June 4), Hina announced her wedding by sharing a carousel of beautiful pictures from the low-key ceremony. Sharing the picture, Hina wrote,''From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.''
We are our home!
Sealed in love and law!
In one of the pictures, Hina and Rocky are signing their marriage registration papers, hinting that instead of opting for a traditional wedding, they got hitched in a civil marriage ceremony.
The bride and groom!
In the photos, the much-in-love couple looked perfect together. For the big day, Hina and Rocky chose a subtle style, opting for pastel-colored outfits. The actress wore an opal green saree, while the groom looked dashing in a pearl white chikankari sherwani.
Minimalist bride
Hina and Rocky Khan chose a minimalist approach for their nuptials. Hina wore a radiant opal green Manish Malhotra saree with a zardozi border. What made her saree truly special is the delicate embroidery of her and her husband’s names. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace, matching earrings, a maang tikka, and bangles.
A love story
Hina and Rocky's love story is not hidden from the world. The actress, who is currently battling cancer, met her husband while working on the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.